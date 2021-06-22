Matthew Perry passed on kissing Sarah Paulson at a 'make-out party' thrown by Carrie Fisher

They may have played romantic partners on the hit show Studio 60, but Matthew Perry didn't always feel like kissing Sarah Paulson.

During a recent interview on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Paulson revealed that she once went to a "make out party" at writer Gore Vidal's house - thrown by Carrie Fisher, no less. And at that party, she had a chance to kiss Perry, even though there wasn't much in the way of real action.

"I didn't see anyone make out, but there was a hat with names in it, and you were supposed to make out with whomever you pulled out of the hat," Paulson explained, telling Kimmel that the Friends star pulled her name "and then promptly left the room." When Kimmel asked how she knew he pulled her name, Paulson told him that she saw it happen and then described the awkward moment between them where Perry told her, "I got you."

Undeterred, Paulson suggested they kiss - but Perry turned her down. And Paulson wasn't too hard on him for it. "We knew each other a little through one of my very best friends in the world, so it was awkward," she revealed.

Sarah Paulson on Pandemic Neurosis, Make Out Party with Matthew Perry & Friendship with Diane Keaton

Paulson explained the story behind the party, as well as her friendship with Fisher, telling Kimmel that early in her career, she had been invited to a party by herself. Before she could get too anxious, however, Fisher showed up - also sans date - with glitter in her hair (of course). The two hit it off, leading Fisher to invite Paulson to another party after they left.

That party, it turned out, was taking place at Vidal's house and was nothing short of a hodgepodge of celebrities that you'd pay to see in the same room together.

"Carrie had this and it was her idea to call it a make-out party. It was huge," Paulson said, noting Shirley MacLaine was there. "I think Queen Latifah was there. All these people were there, and I was obviously panicked because, neurotic."

Things may have not worked out that night with Perry, but years later, he and Paulson would more than make up for the missed opportunity.

"I got my kiss," Paulson laughed, referencing the pair's relationship on Studio 60. "I got several kisses. And boy did he regret not taking me up on it back at Gore Vidal's make out party."

