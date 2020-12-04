Matthew Perry is releasing a Friends-inspired apparel line for charity

Friends type TV Show network NBC genre Sitcom Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Matthew Perry will be there for coronavirus relief.

The Friends star announced Friday that he's releasing an apparel line inspired by his iconic sitcom character Chandler Bing. The collection includes T-shirts, mugs, and baseball caps that reference some of his most memorable quotes on the show, including his frequent rejoinder, "Could this BE any more <insert thing here>?" The items will only be available for two weeks, and proceeds will go to the WHO's COVID-19 relief efforts.

"What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity?" he wrote in an Instagram post announcing the line. "For two weeks only, I'm releasing an apparel collection! Proceeds will support the World Health Organization's COVID 19 relief efforts. Link in bio. Banana not included."

Among the T-shirts featured are one with a drawing of Chandler dancing and the phrase "Could this BE any more of a t-shirt?" as well as others that just include that text in set in the distinctive Friends title typeface.

Perry also recently revealed that the long-anticipated HBO Max Friends reunion has been rescheduled for March 2021. The reunion special, which will bring together the entire original six cast members to reminisce about their time on the show, was set to premiere with the HBO Max service this past May, but it's been postponed multiple times because of COVID-19 precautions.

"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March," Perry tweeted earlier this month. "Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!"

Now he has the perfect shirt to wear.