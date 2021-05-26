This is brand-new information! Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry are related

"They don't know we know they know we know."

Over the course of Friends' 10 seasons, the relationship between Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing and Courteney Cox's Monica Geller ran the gamut — they went from being friends to lovers to, eventually, a married couple. But what about them being… 11th cousins?

No, the long-running hit show never did "The One Where They Find Out They're Distant Cousins" episode, but researchers at MyHeritage, a genealogy website, have found out that Cox and Perry are actually related, CNN reports.

According to the study, the connection is through Cox's mother, Courteney Copeland, and Perry's father, John Bennett Perry. The two actors share distant relatives named William Osbern Haskell III and Ellen Haskell, who were married 500 years ago. Ellen came to America in 1635, and her sons, Roger and William, are direct ancestors of Perry and Cox.

"We went into this line very deeply — we checked every name," Roi Mandel, head of research at MyHeritage, told CNN. "We found a lot of records that support it, and we have confidence that they are related." He also noted that his team used aggressive research methods in their research, combing through numerous databases of historical records, birth certificates, and death certificates.

Perry and Cox had one of the most fulfilling character arcs on the sitcom, building their relationship slowly before marrying in season 7 and becoming parents in the 2004 series finale. This weekend, the two will reunite — along with the rest of the core Friends cast members — for an emotional reunion show on HBO Max.

In a recent interview, Cox and Perry talked about where they think their characters would be today if the show was still on the air. Cox said Monica "would be doing something competitively with other mothers and trying to outdo them," while Perry said Chandler would be "a wonderful father and comedy writer."

"It was unbelievable, so emotional," Cox recently told Ellen DeGeneres when talking about her experience filming the highly anticipated reunion. "It was great — we had a lot of special surprises."

We can't imagine they expected this one.

Representatives for Cox and Perry didn't immediately respond to EW's requests for comment.