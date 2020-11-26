See first look at Matthew Morrison as the Grinch in NBC's new musical special

Matthew Morrison-as-the Grinch has arrived to steal Christmas... and many viewers' optimism about NBC's The Grinch Musical! event.

The network has unveiled our first look at Morrison playing the iconic Dr. Seuss character in the upcoming musical special. A brief preview aired during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, featuring Morrison in full Grinch regalia introducing a musical number from the Troubadour Theatre in London. The song itself, "Who Likes Christmas," did not feature Morrison, sung instead by the Whos of Whoville, who as we all know like Christmas a lot. (Sample lyrics: "Who likes Christmas? Whos like Christmas!")

NBC also released a brief promo for the special, featuring Morrison looking very Jim Carrey-ish in costume and makeup.

Reaction to the first look on social media was not exactly receptive, with many viewers sharing their horrified and/or disgusted responses on Twitter.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! is set to air Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with Denis O’Hare, Booboo Stewart, and newcomer Amelia Minto costarring with Morrison. Incidentally, NBC will also air the beloved, Chuck Jones-directed Grinch animated special on Friday at 8 p.m. ET, in case anyone is interested.