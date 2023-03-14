Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson reuniting for 'odd couple' comedy series

The longtime friends and True Detective costars are taking their "strange and beautiful bond" to Apple TV+.

Original True Detective stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are reuniting on screen for… a bromantic comedy?

Apple TV+ announced Tuesday that the actors and longtime pals are set to star in a half-hour scripted comedy for the streaming platform. Described as a "heartfelt odd couple love story" centered on the duo's "strange and beautiful bond," the untitled show will follow Harrelson as he and his family move in with McConaughey and his brood on his ranch in Texas, putting their friendship to the test.

The series hails from Emmy-winning creator David West Read (Schitt's Creek), who will executive-produce alongside McConaughey, Harrelson, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell.

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey | Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

McConaughey and Harrelson famously played police partners on the first season of the gritty crime drama True Detective back in 2014, though it wasn't their first time sharing the screen. They previously costarred in the 1998 mockumentary Welcome to Hollywood, the 1999 satire EDtv, and the 2008 sports comedy Surfer, Dude.

McConaughey's recent credits include The Gentlemen and Sing 2; he's also set to voice Elvis Presley in the Netflix animated comedy Agent Elvis. Harrelson's recent credits include Champions, The Man From Toronto, and Triangle of Sadness.