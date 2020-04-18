Matthew McConaughey joins Jimmy Fallon for another quarantine soap opera installment

By Tyler Aquilina
April 18, 2020 at 04:05 PM EDT

As the longest days of our lives continue, so too does "The Longest Days of Our Lives."

On Friday's The Tonight ShowJimmy Fallon brought Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig back for another quarantine soap opera installment, complete with more gasps, slaps, and terrible wigs. But this time, there was a new element in the mix: Matthew McConaughey as a French-accented doctor.

You see, Wiig's Vanessa somehow got "pregnant on Zoom," and isn't sure if Winston (Fallon) or his long-lost brother Fontaine (Ferrell) is the father, leading McConaughey's "famed OBGYN" Dr. DiNunzio to step in and help. But wait: "I thought you were dead!" Wiig exclaims.

"I was," McConaughey explains, "but when I got to heaven I decided to save my own life. I'm just that good."

It turns out Dr. DiNunzio switched Winston and Fontaine at birth, even though he's almost the same age as the brothers. ("I might be a baby doctor now, but back then, I was a baby doctor," he notes.)

Check out the full video above to see McConaughey's outrageous accent, Wiig giving 110 percent as usual, and how Fallon, Ferrell, and Wiig manage to throw drinks in each other's faces over video call.

