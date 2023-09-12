"To give you a direct statement right there is me playing a game I'm not interested in playing," the actor told cohost Joy Behar.

Matthew McConaughey has tense moment over 'anti-gun' claim on The View

Everything was — at least for a brief, juicy moment — seemingly not alright, alright, alright for Matthew McConaughey on The View.

The Oscar-winning actor joined the talk show Tuesday to promote his new book Just Because, fielding a wide range of questions from the cohosts while also rubbing Joy Behar's bare feet live on air. After the cheery foot massage, though, Behar appeared to hit a nerve with the 53-year-old during a discussion about his potential run for office in his home state of Texas.

"As far as office, I will always measure what category I can be most useful," the actor said. Referencing McConaughey's activism following the deadly 2022 school shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Behar jumped in and asked, "Do you think you can get elected in Texas, being anti-gun?"

The actor paused for a moment and repeated the question to himself before raising his finger in Behar's face.

"One thing about me and politics is, to give you a direct statement right there is me playing a game I'm not interested in playing," he replied. Behar urged him not to say anything if he didn't want to.

When the show returned from a commercial break for a segment that revealed a wax figure made in McConaughey's likeness, cohost Sunny Hostin addressed the issue.

"I did want to say that I've done a lot of research in terms of your advocacy, and I don't know that you're anti-gun, I think you're pro-gun responsibility and legislation," Hostin said. The panelists then proceeded to unveil the wax figure.

A representative for McConaughey did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

