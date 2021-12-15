Haim, background dancers, and ugly Christmas sweaters galore make 'This Christmas Will Be Different' — different.

Though he may no longer be running for governor of Texas, Matthew McConaughey is on a campaign to spread holiday cheer. The Oscar-winner tapped into his recent role as optimistic koala Buster Moon in Sing 2 and joined Jimmy Fallon to jingle some bells for the holidays.

Matthew McConaughey and Jimmy Fallon Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Following Fallon's collab with Ariana Grande, "Masked Christmas," on Tuesday night the Tonight Show host introduced another carol for our modern anxieties, "This Christmas Will Be Different."

Starting with a pre-taped video, Fallon and McConaughey break into song about heading home for Christmas and all the hassles that entail before the duo join the audience in-studio. This was actually McConaughey's first time back at Studio 6B since the start of the pandemic.

To commemorate his return, the sisters of Haim, as well as a cadre of backup singers and dancers, high-kicked their way onto the stage. Now if that doesn't fill you with Christmas cheer, maybe ask yourself: What's really humbugging you?

