Jeopardy champ Mattea Roach's winning streak ends at 23 games

The 23-year-old Toronto tutor concludes her run in the No. 5 spot on both the all-time most consecutive games list and the all-time highest regular season winnings list.

Mattea Roach's monthlong Jeopardy reign has come up a dollar short.

The 23-year-old tutor from Toronto ended her win streak Friday with 23 victories and more than half a million dollars in prize money. Roach was bested by Danielle Maurer, a digital marketing manager from Georgia. Maurer finished with a daily total of $15,600, while Roach came in second with $15,559.

"It feels still kind of like a dream," Roach said in a statement. "I really came down here hoping to maybe win one game, and so I still can't believe it. You know, it's strange, obviously I didn't come through in the last one, but I still feel so happy and so lucky to have had this experience."

Mattea Roach on 'Jeopardy' Mattea Roach on 'Jeopardy' | Credit: Jeopardy Productions

Friday's Final Jeopardy category was "USA," and the clue was: "These two mayors gave their names to a facility built on the site of an old racetrack owned by Coca-Cola magnate Asa Candler." Although Roach was in the lead with $19,200, she failed to respond correctly, while Maurer had the correct response: William Hartsfield and Maynard Jackson.

Roach broke into the top 10 highest-earning Jeopardy champs last month and finished her run with $560,983. That total and her 23-game streak put her in the No. 5 spot on the all-time lists for highest regular season winnings and most consecutive games. Only Jeopardy greats Ken Jennings, James Holzhauzer, Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider have won more games or money.

"When I think of the caliber of those four players, I really don't feel like I deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as them to be honest," Roach said. "And there's a noticeable financial gap between my money and theirs, but it's an amazing accomplishment. Like, I can't believe it. It's such a huge honor that I am being spoken of in relation to people like Ken, James, Matt, and Amy. It's, wow. There's no words."

While Roach's time as a regular contestant has come to an end, she's not done with the quiz show: Fans can see her again in the fall, when she returns to compete against Schneider and Amodio in the Tournament of Champions.

