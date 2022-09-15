Should the whole acting thing not work out, Matt Smith could have a successful career as a… meteorologist?

The House of the Dragon star stopped by Today on Thursday morning and helped forecaster Al Roker track the weather.

"Well, there's heavy rain up here obviously," he said of the northern U.S. regions. "Strong storms in the middle of the country." He later joked about Los Angeles, "There's a bit of a thunderstorm. So watch out. People can't drive in L.A. Be careful."

During his appearance, Smith also chatted about his role as Daemon Targaryen on the new Game of Thrones prequel series, revealing that he was hesitant to take the job. "Obviously, you're sort of following in the legacy of something that has done so well," he said. "But the part's really great. It's a fantastic role."

The series — which debuted in August to have HBO's largest series premiere in history, with an audience of 9.986 million viewers — has already been renewed for season 2. Its cast also includes Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, and Sonoya Mizuno.

Matt Smith doing the Today Show weather forecast Al Roker and Matt Smith forecast the weather on 'Today.' | Credit: NBC

Smith also reflected on his portrayal of the late Prince Philip on the first two seasons of The Crown following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week. Smith said he heard that the monarch, who died Sept. 8 at the age of 96, had seen episodes of the Netflix juggernaut. He also divulged a story about meeting Prince Harry for the first time at a polo match: "He rocked up to me and he went, 'Granddad!'" Smith said.

Watch Smith give Roker a run for his money above.

