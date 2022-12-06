Matt Lucas exits The Great British Baking Show: 'It's been a delicious experience'

The cohost says he's "cheerfully passing on the baguette on to someone else" after three seasons.

This news isn't so sweet: Matt Lucas is leaving The Great British Baking Show.

The Bridesmaids actor, who has cohosted the cooking competition with fellow comedian Noel Fielding since 2020, announced his exit from the tent Tuesday.

"Farewell Bake Off!" Lucas said in a statement posted to social media, referring to the show by its U.K. moniker, The Great British Bake Off. "It's been a delicious experience and I can't imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it's become clear to me that I can't present both 'Fantasy Football League' and 'Bake Off' alongside all my other projects. After three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing on the baguette on to someone else."

Lucas, who did not name a successor, also took a moment to thank his costars Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, and Noel Fielding for taking him under their collective wing during his time on the series.

"I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent," he wrote. "I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can't wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!"

Lucas joined the Great British Baking Show after host Sandi Toksvig left. Alongside Fielding, the Little Britain actor often chatted and raised morale among the contestants as they embarked on various culinary challenges.

Following Lucas' announcement, The Great British Baking Show thanked him for his hilarious contributions to the program.

"We've loved having Matt Lucas brighten up our Tent for the last three years, especially when laughter and smiles were so much in need," a statement posted to the show's social media accounts said. "We appreciate everything he's done for Bake Off, from working in covid bubbles to supporting the bakers. It's been a pleasure - thanks Matt."

