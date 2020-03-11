The Great British Bake Off hires Matt Lucas as new co-host after Sandi Toksvig's departure

The Great British Bake Off type TV Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

The Great British Bake Off has hired Matt Lucas as their new co-host, replacing Sandi Toksvig who announced her departure in January. Lucas is known on this side of the pond for his work in the hit comedy Bridesmaids but has been a big star in his native U.K. a lot longer as the creator and star of Little Britain and his work in Doctor Who.

He joins returning judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, and co-host Noel Fielding for the show's eleventh season which will begin shooting in the spring.

Image zoom LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 04: Matt Lucas attends a photocall before the screening of the first episode of Series 10 of Doctor Who at the Ham Yard Hotel on April 4, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

"I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television," Lucas said in a statement. "I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue, and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!"

The show announced the casting news via Twitter on Wednesday morning, with the post including a video preview of Lucas alongside Fielding.

No release date for the new season has been announced as of yet.

