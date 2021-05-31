Matt LeBlanc is your Irish uncle in Friends reunion Twitter meme

Friends Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The highly anticipated Friends reunion special dropped Thursday, and while it was great to see all six cast members together again, one star in particular caught the attention of social media — especially Irish Twitter.

Fans couldn't help but notice that Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani on the long-running NBC sitcom, was among the chattier and more jovial of the bunch, cracking jokes at every turn. Of particular interest? His outfit — a striped button-down short-sleeved shirt and dark jeans — and his posture, which reminded many viewers of their Irish uncles and granddads.

After the special aired on HBO Max, Twitter users began imagining what LeBlanc would say if he were in fact their waggish family member.

"'And you paid for them jeans like that ya did, with all them holes already in them?'" one commenter wrote.

They later added, "Never has a childhood of growing up in rural Ireland better prepared me for something more than it's prepared me for this Matt LeBlanc being your uncle meme."

For another commenter from Ireland, LeBlanc literally looked the part of their father, down to his crossed arms and goofy grin.

"Who wore it best, #mattleblanc or my Dad??!!" they asked.

For those still struggling to comprehend the idea of LeBlanc as an Irishman, another fan took the opportunity to Photoshop him and show just how at home the actor looks with his fellow blokes at the pub.

"Can't get enough of these 'Matt LeBlanc looks like an Irish da' memes and I think I found a winner," the user tweeted.

If you want to entertain yourself for an hour, someone else compiled a thread of some of the best comparisons, which Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain cosigned.

As journalist Philip O'Connor pointed out, nearly all of the tweets were "hilarious, but so warm too." Indeed, LeBlanc seemed cozy from the get-go at the reunion, heartily hugging all of his former costars and appearing affable and self-deprecating throughout the special.

The funniest part of all? LeBlanc is actually Italian and French. But hey, it's not too late for him to change his last name to Blaney.

Friends: The Reunion is streaming now on HBO Max.

