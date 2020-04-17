Matt Czuchry's guide to watching Gilmore Girls, The Good Wife, and The Resident

The Resident (TV series) type TV Show genre Medical

If you've been searching for a new TV drama — family, medical, legal, or otherwise — actor Matt Czuchry has a few tips for where to start. He appeared on Entertainment Weekly's show Quick Binge and offered a breakdown of the best episodes to watch if you're jumping into Gilmore Girls, The Good Wife, or The Resident for the first time.

Czuchry, who played the charming Logan Huntzberger, one of Rory Gilmore's love interests on Gilmore Girls, recommended beginning that show with season 5, episode 7, "You Jump, I Jump, Jack."

"That's an episode that really kind of defines the relationship between Logan and Rory, so for me that's a personal favorite of mine," he said.

The actor currently stars in the lead role of Dr. Conrad Hawkins on the powerful medical drama The Resident. "If you were to binge-watch The Resident, I would want you to start with episode 2.20, season 2," he said. "It's a very impactful episode that talks about a father losing his wife during childbirth, and also racial biases that play into that, so that's really a defining episode for our series."

In The Good Wife, another series with strong female leads and sizzling drama, Czuchry played the role of Cary Agos, a new associate at a top tier law firm. Czuchry suggested starting from the first episode in order to get a sense of the characters: "I love that pilot. It really introduces all of the main characters in such a great way, so I think you get lucky with The Good Wife if you're going to binge it you can start right from the beginning."

Watch the video above to hear the rest of Czuchry's thoughts on getting into Gilmore Girls, The Good Wife, and The Resident.

