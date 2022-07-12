Math professor's minor miscalculation leads to major upset in Final Jeopardy

Math is ... like, really hard. I guess it's even hard when you're a math professor?

After winning Friday's Jeopardy by one measly dollar — by estimating "the exact amount needed" host Mayim Bialik gushed — D.C.'s own Robert Won returned a champion only to leave a loser. A loser with $32,001 in previous winnings.

On Monday night's episode, Won was enjoying a comfortable lead over Oklahoma course developer Aleithia Stephens and Virginia lawyer Steve Clarke. For for the Final Jeopardy round, the three contestants faced off in the musical theater category.

The answer: "It's one of the most revived shows in Broadway history & in 2001 it was designated the state opera of South Carolina."

Naturally, the correct question is "What is Porgy & Bess?" Both Aleithia and Steve guessed correctly, but Robert, unfortunately, got thrown by the "South" part and chose instead South Pacific. A musical about the South Pacific. I mean, it's in the title. But hey! Jeopardy is hard. And, again, so is math.

Well, maybe not for Steve, anyway. At least, not in this very specific moment. Steve wagered $4,601. And so did Robert. But in the end, Steve walked away with $18,401 while Robert shook his head at $18,399. That's right, the math professor miscalculated and lost by two whole dollars.

Ironically, Won was afraid this very thing might happen. In a behind the scenes clip from his Friday victory, Won tells Bialik he was "terrified" that he had "wagered wrong."

"If I lost in a wrong wager," Won said, laughing, "my colleagues wouldn't let me hear the end of it."

Presumably, Robert's colleagues — like any good friends — will be having a field day at his expense for at least the rest of the week.

