He-Man and Skeletor collide in first epic Masters of the Universe: Revelation trailer

Get ready to have adrenaline shot directly into the nostalgia lobes in your brain.

He-Man has returned to the realm of Eternia in the first Masters of the Universe: Revelation trailer, complete with a blood-bumping '80s soundtrack (courtesy of Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out For a Hero") and medieval swords and sorcery.

"Call your champion," Skeletor, now voiced by Mark Hamill, demands of the Sorceress of Castle Grayskull (Susan Eisenberg).

Revelation, co-created and showrun by Kevin Smith, picks up directly after the events of the classic '80s cartoon. It kicks off with a climactic battle between He-Man (Chris Wood) and Skeletor, as teased in the footage, that fractures Eternia and leaves the Guardians of Grayskull scattered. The preview arrived during Netflix's Geeked Week virtual event on Thursday.

"Only certain people know the secret that Prince Adam is really He-Man. We build our entire story on who was left out of the secret and the damaging trickle-down effects of that," Smith previously told EW of the premise.

The Revelation teaser trailer shows off well-known characters like Evil-Lyn (now voiced by Game of Thrones' Lena Headey), Teela (Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Sarah Michelle Gellar), Cringer (Barry's Stephen Root), Orko (The Tick's Griffin Newman), and more.

With the first footage of Revelation also comes word that Netflix is putting on an official aftershow that will premiere Friday, July 23 - the same day as the first five episodes, which constitute Part 1 of the season, drop on the streaming platform.

Smith will host the aftershow with Revelation executive producer and Vice President of Content Creative at Mattel Television Rob David and actress Tiffany Smith (Andra).

Hamill, Wood, Gellar, Headey, Newman, Henry Rollins (Tri-Klops), Jason Mewes (Stinkor), and Alan Oppenheimer (the original Skeletor voice actor who voices Moss Man on Revelation) will be making appearances on the aftershow.

