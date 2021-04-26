Lena Waithe's character and her partner played by Naomi Ackie will be the focus of season 3.

Master of None to focus on Denise's marriage in its return on May 23

Master of None type TV Show network Netflix

After teasing its existence last week, Netflix announced on Monday that Master of None will return for its third season on May 23, and dropped the first trailer and images for the Emmy-winning series.

The show has made a few changes though starting with the new subtitle Moments in Love. These new episodes will be focused solely on Lena Waithe's character Denise who presently has a partner named Alicia played by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker breakout Naomi Ackie. The aforementioned moments will touch on the ups and downs of marriage, fertility struggles, and the personal growth that happens both as a couple and as individuals.

Master of None co-creator Aziz Ansari does pop up as the show's former protagonist Dev for a brief moment in the trailer, but will primarily be working behind the scenes for season 3, directing all the episodes, and co-writing each one with Waithe. That initial partnership netted them an Emmy for the 2017 "Thanksgiving" episode that told the story of Denise coming out as a lesbian, and starred Angela Bassett as her mother.

A few months after season 2 of Master of None aired, Aziz Ansari was accused of sexual coercion, and has since laid low. While he did vaguely address the allegation in his 2019 standup special, his only acting role since then was on the Parks and Recreation reunion special. Waithe has also faced recent scandals, including accusations that she enabled misconduct on the set of Showtime's The Chi, a show that she's an executive producer of.

Master of None: Moments in Love does not seem to be Ansari and Waithe exploring those specific issues, but does seem to capture the existential nature of past seasons.

Watch the trailer above. Master of None season 3 will begin streaming on Netflix on Sunday, May 23.

Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Related content: