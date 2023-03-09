Here's the actress and model we think is behind the nutty mask.

Who is Squirrel on The Masked Singer? All the clues it's this Watchmen star

Is the identity of the newly introduced Squirrel on The Masked Singer driving you a bit nutty? (A)corny jokes aside, EW thinks we've pulled a Sherlock Scherzy and figured out the celebrity behind the bright blue mask.

Introduced as part of DC Superheroes Night on Wednesday, the Squirrel began her clue package by telling us, "Growing up, I was just your average professional figure skater with Olympic dreams. I wanted to be a child psychologist." She goes on to tell us that she has modeled for major agencies, done some teen acne commercials, landed international sitcom parts, and made out with Tom Cruise. Her clue package also contains ice skates, a smiley face button, a gorilla, Swedish meatballs, and a white castle.

Once EW figured out that those brown balls in the package were not chocolate truffles, but were instead meatballs of the Swedish variety, it all clicked. We think Squirrel is none other than actress and model Malin Akerman.

Malin Akerman attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "The Last of Us" at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Malin Akerman | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

First of all, Akerman was born in Sweden, which explains the meatballs. She has also talked openly about her past as a figure skater (see a fun throwback photo here), and was studying to be a child psychologist when her acting and modeling career took off so she eventually dropped out. One of her first major modeling contracts was with skincare company Noxzema, and she began her acting career with a variety of roles on both U.S. and Canadian series.

The rest of the clues seem to point to specific parts that Akerman has had over the years. The white castle likey refers to her role in Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, which was one of her first films. She did in fact share a kiss with Cruise in Rock of Ages, and the gorilla feels like a reference to her 2018 monster movie Rampage, which also starred an oversized albino western lowland gorilla. Her clue package also references "billions of bombshells" and Akerman starred in the first few seasons of Showtime's Billions.

There are also several clues pointing to her role in 2009's Watchmen. First, this is Superheroes Night, and she is also dressed like a hero. There was also a smiley face button in the package, which is a classic symbol in the Watchmen universe. Finally, in her on-stage clue, which was presented by publisher and chief creative officer of DC Comics, Jim Lee, she mentions both "watch" and "hero time."

THE MASKED SINGER Squirrel on 'The Masked Singer' | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

