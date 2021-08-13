Here's everything to know about the new season of The Masked Singer, including a first look at some all-new characters.

See new The Masked Singer season 6 characters in action in exclusive promo

The Masked Singer Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The idea that The Masked Singer is already gearing up for its sixth season is kind of like the idea that Ken Jeong almost won the Golden Ear trophy last season — it's true, but hard to believe.

But alas, here we are, and Jeong and the other panelists will have another shot to prove themselves when the bonkers masked celeb singing competition returns on Sept. 22. To prepare, EW has rounded up the answers to all of your burning questions about the new season. Plus, check out a never-before-seen promo featuring new characters.

Keep checking back, because we'll update this page as more information comes in.

When does the new season of The Masked Singer start and where can I watch?

Season 6 will kick off with a special two-night premiere on Fox on Sept. 22 and 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The Wednesday night premiere will feature a shocking double unmasking, and Thursday night the group will be joined by two new Wildcards.

Before the official festivities begin, though, fans will get a 30-minute sneak peek at the new season — including the final costume reveal — live across all time zones at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT, after the FOX NFL Sunday double-header on Sept. 12. Additionally, last season's winner Nick Lachey will take viewers behind the scenes of the new avatar singing competition show Alter Ego, to give an exclusive backstage tour and show the viewer how the motion capture technology works.

Will the same panel and host be returning?

Yes! Nick Cannon is returning as host, and Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke are back as panelists. They're sure to be joined by a starry group of guest panelists, but Fox hasn't released any names yet (here's to hoping for more Niecy Nash!).

What are the new Masked Singer season 6 costumes?

It's currently unclear how many contestants there will be, but a new promo, which EW is revealing exclusively above, gives the first glimpse at Cupcake, Banana Split, Dalmatian, Mallard, and Hamster in action. And are those clues to the singers' identities we see?

The MAsked Singer Credit: fox

The key art above also shows the Queen of Hearts costume. It's unclear how many contestants there will be in total, but, as mentioned above, the Wildcards (or basically any costume that joins randomly throughout the season as opposed to being an original contestant) are returning this season as well. Showrunner James Breen tells EW that one of the Wildcards this season is one of his all-time favorites because "it might be the craziest character we've ever had on the show."

And, when all the costumes have been revealed, Plestis says to pay extra close attention to them. "If people kind of dive into some of the details, there's clues on all these characters. We can't tell you what, but look closely to every character, you'll learn something," he teases.

Stay tuned for more costumes, which EW can reveal are some of the largest ever seen on the show.

Is the format the same?

There are lots of exciting changes in store, including with the basic format. This season will feature just two groups of contestants, Group A and Group B. For the first time in Masked Singer history, the winner of Group A will face off against the winner of Group B in an ultimate Mask-Off Face-Off in the season finale. Of just having two finalists this season, executive producer Craig Plestis tells EW, "It's almost like we have three finales in our show. We have a winner from Group A and Group B, and they'll then be going head-to-head almost like a prizefight to see who is the Masked Singer [in the finale]. But the great thing is, they'll be taking on each other, and they've never sat on the same stage together until that moment."

What do we know about the celebrity contestants?

Fox hasn't released the celebrities' list of combined accolades for this season yet, but according to Plestis, they're "incredible." "A lot of it is unexpected voices. We're kind of going back to what made the show fantastic," he says. "Not everyone is a professional singer, but there's a lot of hidden talents we've discovered around the world and in Hollywood, people who can sing and perform. There's so many people that just make you smile this season like we've never had before. So we're thrilled by that."

Will there be an audience?

Yes! For the first time in three seasons an in-person audience is returning to the proceedings. "I think one of the most exciting things for us has been working with a full audience again," Breen says. "It changes the dynamics in the studio. I think it's just been really fun to get fans back into the room and have them experience it with us."

What else can viewers expect?

Plestis says this season really embraces the three Bs: bonkers, bizarre, and big. "When we talk to our teams, James and myself, we challenge them to come up with ideas that you couldn't do on any other show on TV. Get crazy, and they've done it this season," says Plestis. Breen says this will be noticeable in everything from the set to the performances. "We have a new set, and I think we've kind of blown up. I think the creatives are bigger and crazier than they've ever been. I think we have some of the biggest, craziest performances we've ever had. We've made a real effort to make everything feel like a big event, and I think we've achieved it."

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: