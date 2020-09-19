Watch The Masked Singer contestants perform in new season 4 clips

By Lauren Huff
September 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT
The Masked Singer

Can you guess the identity of these celebrities in disguise?

EW is exclusively debuting the first listen at some of the famous voices competing on this season of The Masked Singer.

In the clip, above, little snippets of performances from Sun, Whatchamacallit, and Serpent are revealed. The voices apparently have the panelists stumped, with Jenny McCarthy yelling, "Who is this?!" Nicole Scherzinger also tells one of the contestants that their performance was "fire." Fellow panelists Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong also express their incredulity at a performance.

Previously, we learned in a special sneak peek episode of season 4 that a clue to Whatchamacallit's identity is, "Some might say my career had a magical start." Serpent's clue involved a prescription bottle with the number 31118 on it, and Sun apparently knows "how to shine like a torch even during the freezing winter."

In addition to these three costumes, season 4 will also feature Gremlin, Snow Owls, Crocodile, Giraffe, Broccoli, Popcorn, Seahorse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Squiggly Monster, Dragon, Baby Alien, and Lips.

The Masked Singer season 4 premieres Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

The Masked Singer

Celebs compete in this crazy reality-singing TV show while wearing elaborate costumes to conceal their identities. Can you guess the celebrity behind the mask?
