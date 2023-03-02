The Masked Singer introduces the most people in a costume yet: Here's who we think it is

Viewers got to see some Masked Singer history in the maki, ahem, making on Wednesday night.

For the first time in the wacky show's nine seasons and counting, a costume has five singers in it. Previously, the show teased viewers with the possibility that as many as five contestants could be in a single costume (looking at you Queen Cobras and Russian Dolls), but in the end, only three singers were involved. Other famous trios on the show included the Mummies and the Lambs, and a number of costumes have featured duets, such as the Snow Owls and Beach Ball.

The California Roll, however, clearly had five unique sushi-inspired faces, and five different rolls gave clues in the package. Despite all the sushi, though, one thing is not very fishy at all: the identity of the celebrities under the costume.

The Masked Singer Four of the five members of California Roll on 'The Masked Singer.' | Credit: FOX

Who is California Roll on The Masked Singer?

As Ken Jeong always says, we know exactly who this is (except we actually mean it). It is EW's assertion that California Roll is none other than world famous a cappella group, Pentatonix.

First, there's five of them and five members of Pentatonix (Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee). Then, there's the fact both clearly have mad a cappella skills. But aside from the obvious, the clues really match up, too.

They start off their package mentioning Broadway, and not only have they covered a number of Broadway hits, but Maldonado also played Lauren in Kinky Boots.

One of them mentions getting married, and Sallee got married in Malibu last January. There are caricature drawings of a tiger, Dolly Parton, and Snoop Dogg in the clue package. Pentatonix sang "Eye of the Tiger" as their victory song on season 3 of The Sing-Off; they made a guest appearance on The Voice and sang their rendition of "Jolene" alongside Miley Cyrus and Parton; and in 2021 they did a little duet video with Snoop on TikTok.

PENTATONIX Pentatonix | Credit: Christopher Willard via Getty Images

The package also features mentions of them being a group (the book titled "Group Project"), and there is also a mysterious map with a giant "X" on it — for Pentatonix perhaps? One of them also mentions "gleeful rays," which feels like a nod to a radio contest they entered in their youth for a chance to meet the cast of Glee.

Perhaps the biggest clue, though, came at the end of their performance on Wednesday. Their on stage clue was "5 billion," and their YouTube channel notably has over 5 billion views.

Only time will tell of course, but sashi-me thinks this case is closed.

