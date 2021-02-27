"I am traumatized from trying to play this traumatized person."

A bad CSI audition almost stopped Mary Lynn Rajskub from trying out for Chloe on 24

24 Close Streaming Options

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

It's hard to imagine a time before Jack Bauer depended on intelligence analyst Chloe O'Brian, but the fan favorite 24 character was a season 3 addition that was never built to last according to actress and comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub.

"I was hired on for four episodes, I was hired on for six episodes, I got backhanded compliments from the executives — 'Oh we didn't know you could do drama,'" recalls the performer, who's new standup special Mary Lynn Rajskub: Live from the Pandemic is out now, during an appearance on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing.

Having initially come from the comedy world, Rajskub explained to host Lola Ogunnaike how joining the Fox action drama was "one of these situations where I'm like I don't know. I've never been on a set like this. I entered the show and it was already massively popular, so it was scary."

Image zoom Mary Lynn Rajskub playing Chloe on '24.' | Credit: Everett Collection

Rajskub was also reeling from another experience that tainted the idea of her becoming a dramatic actress. "I tried to not go on the [24] audition. I told my agent, I said I had a really bad CSI audition. I had to go in for like a rape victim," the comedian remembers.

Unfortunately, Rajskub just couldn't find the right character beats, and the audition went south. "It was so serious and I think they were like what is she doing? Like I didn't know how to grasp things that were that heavy."

The actress jokingly concluded, "This is not my thing. Like I am traumatized from trying to play this traumatized person. It just is not working for me."

Watch the full clip above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close Streaming Options

Related content:

Episode Recaps Previous '24' recap: The end of another bad day By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: Explosive decision By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: On to the next phase By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: Play by play By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: Say it ain't so... By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: A deal with the devil By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: It's a gas, gas, gas By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: It's a matter of trust By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: A set-up to remember By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: Capitol offense By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: Closing the net By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: Geek meet By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: Last action hero By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: Into attack mode By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: The bloodshed begins By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: Smoke 'em out! By Dan Snierson

'24' recap: A CTU reunion...sort of By Dan Snierson

''24'': Jack collaborates with the evil Henderson By Ken Tucker

The ''24'' season finale: Victory and defeat By Ken Tucker

''24'': The conspiracy behind the conspiracy By Ken Tucker

''24'': The baddies mess with Jack's heart By Ken Tucker

''24'': It's a brand-new day By Ken Tucker

The ''24'' season premiere: Jack bites back By Ken Tucker Next