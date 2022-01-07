If you come for her, she will send Jesus after you… and refuse to explain herself.

That's right, Bravo's The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby skipped the taping of the series' season 2 reunion, EW has learned. A representative for Cosby didn't immediately reply to EW's request for comment.

Soon after reports of her absence first appeared online, Bravo producer and Housewives reunion moderator Andy Cohen also confirmed it in a response to a fan question in his Instagram stories, writing that "sadly, no," she was not in attendance at the always-confrontational end-of-season event.

It was shaping up to be an especially explosive reunion for Cosby, who has been a controversial presence on the franchise's sophomore season. Though the scandalous revelation of costar Jen Shah's alleged involvement in a telemarketing scam has provided fodder for much of the season's drama, Cosby has been under scrutiny as well. A former congregant of Faith Temple Pentecostal Church, which is run by Cosby and her husband, has suggested to more than one of her castmates that the religious institution is an exploitative cult. Cosby has denied the accusations.

Mary Cosby 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Mary Cosby. | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Furthermore, Cosby has made multiple racist comments over the course of the season, including referring to Shah as "a thug... Like, you know, those Mexican people that make all those drugs" (for which she issued an apology after the episode aired) and, most recently, making repeated remarks about Jennie Nguyen's "slanted eyes." Nguyen called her out in the most recent episode, explaining why such language is offensive, and Cosby said it was meant as a compliment but told her, "I will never walk down that road. I apologize."

The classic Real Housewives reunion formula, which gives the ladies the chance to challenge each other and answer for their own onscreen behavior after the season has aired, has seen some twists in recent months. On The Real Housewives of Potomac, Nicki Minaj joined as a celebrity reunion guest; when The Real Housewives of New York City's 13th season drew to a close, the reunion was canceled entirely. And while individual cast members have refused to attend before, it has happened very rarely — and they have historically not returned as Housewives for the subsequent season. It's unclear at present whether Cosby will be back for more snowbound drama in RHOSLC season 3, but watch this space.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

