“It was one-sided,” the Bravo star, who runs Faith Temple Pentecostal Church with her husband, told fans through social media.

Mary Cosby giveth, and then taketh away — at least for the season 2 reunion of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Cosby joined a Twitter Spaces chat Tuesday and provided details on why she skipped the Bravo reunion hosted by Andy Cohen.

"The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn't go because it was one-sided," Cosby told fans, as reported by E! Online. "Everyone heard one side of what they felt... I mean, they told lies, one side of my story."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City- Mary Cosby Mary Crosby of Bravo's "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." | Credit: Chad Kirkland/Bravo

Cosby's decision to skip the four-part reunion included staying away from discussing a death in her circle, according to the report, likely referring to the late Cameron Williams who attended cast member Lisa Barlow's Fresh Wolf event on the show, which ultimately led to questions from the other castmates about Cosby and her church.

That RHOSLC storyline centers on Williams' accusations he mortgaged his home and provided Cosby and her husband about $300,000, eventually leaving their church as he suffered "extreme religious trauma," the report cites.

This isn't the first time Cosby has made headlines. In late 2021, the RHOSLC cast member apologized for racist comments about costar Jen Shah, as previously reported by EW. Cosby would later also get backlash for a racist comment she made to Jennie Nguyen.

Cosby, who inherited the church from her late grandmother Rosemary by marrying the departed's husband, led to much of the season's chatter. Another declaration of her own during the recent Twitter Space chat: "I mean, how many titles did they put on me?"

