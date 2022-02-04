Despite her denial of a report that she's left the series, there are no plans for Cosby to return.

Mary Cosby is not returning to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

The casting shakeup on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City continues.

Despite having denied reports of her departure from the show on social media, Mary Cosby has not been filming on season 3 and Bravo has no plans to film with her, EW has learned. A rep for Cosby did not immediately reply to EW's request for comment.

On Thursday, Page Six reported that Cosby had exited the series, which is now filming its third season. On Friday, Cosby refuted the claim: "THIS IS NOT TRUE!" she tweeted. "This is a Complete FABRICATION!"

According to a source close to production, her tweet came as a surprise, considering "she knew her fate on the show by not showing up at the reunion."

In January, Cosby made headlines for skipping the season 2 reunion taping, where the ladies discuss the dramas of the season after it's aired; choosing to miss a reunion is a defiant move that has signaled the end of a cast member's Housewives tenure more than once.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City- Mary Cosby Mary Crosby of Bravo's "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." | Credit: Chad Kirkland/Bravo

The tenth franchise in the Real Housewives universe, Salt Lake City became an instant fan favorite upon its premiere in late 2020. An original cast member, Cosby has evolved from something of a quirky side character in season 1 into a controversial figure in the currently-airing season 2, during which she has defended herself against allegations that her church is an exploitative cult and has repeatedly clashed with her cast mates, including Jennie Nguyen and Whitney Rose.

The news that Cosby won't return comes almost two weeks after her Nguyen was fired following the resurfacing of some offensive Facebook posts she'd shared in 2020.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

