All the MCU actors who voice their characters in Marvel's What If…? — and every recast role

What If...? (Marvel TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The Avengers — along with many other characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe — are assembling for What If…? But not every MCU actor returned to voice their character in the Disney+ animated series.

Season 1 of the MCU's first major foray into the multiverse premiered Wednesday, introducing an alternate version of events from Captain America: The First Avenger in the wake of Loki destroying the Sacred Timeline in its season 1 finale. In this new timeline branch, a seemingly inconsequential choice from Peggy Carter to stay in the room with Steve Rogers while he underwent the experiment to become Captain America resulted in Peggy becoming the first Avenger instead. As Peggy's choice rippled out to tell a new story, so will other iconic moments from the major Marvel movies be reimagined throughout the rest of the season.

But is that really Hayley Atwell voicing Peggy as she becomes Captain Carter? And whose voice is that behind the animated "skinny Steve Rogers" now that Chris Evans has wrapped his Marvel tenure? Here are all the MCU actors who returned for the Disney+ animated series — and who had to be recast — starting with the the premiere episode, "What If… Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?" Be sure to check back here each week as we update this list.

WHAT IF…? Peggy Carter, a.k.a. Captain Carter (voiced by Hayley Atwell), in 'What If…?' | Credit: Marvel Studios

Uatu the Watcher: The first voice we hear in the premiere is actually a new addition to the MCU, as Jeffrey Wright takes on the role of the all-seeing, all-knowing narrator Uatu the Watcher. He's a major character from the comics; expect him to play a big role in this series.

Captain Carter: Peggy Carter is once again brought to life by Atwell, who has played her throughout many MCU films, two seasons of Agent Carter, and the short film Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter. Though she's still fighting the same sexism and misogyny she's always faced, for the first time she's finally the superhero we (and Steve) always knew she could be. Only this time with super-soldier strength!

Skinny Steve Rogers: In this version of events, Steve never receives the super-soldier serum and therefore never becomes Captain America. He's also not voiced by Evans, who played Steve in the MCU to this point. Seasoned voice actor Josh Keaton takes over the iconic role, which is credited here as Skinny Steve Rogers for obvious reasons. But his new/old body doesn't stop him and Peggy from falling in love, because their romance is more than just skin-deep.

Bucky Barnes: With Captain Carter saving Bucky from becoming the Winter Soldier in that fateful fall from the train, Sebastian Stan is giving new life to his MCU character in What If…? This lighter, happier Bucky is somehow even more of a heartthrob, which is something we didn't know was possible until now.

Howard Stark: Tony Stark's genius father is once again played by the wisecracking Dominic Cooper, and he creates an early Iron Man-like Stark suit for Steve to use in the war effort called the Hydra Stomper. Like father, like son!

Dr. Erskine: Stanley Tucci reprises his role as the scientist who created the super-soldier serum. But he gets a decidedly smaller part in this new timeline, as he dies in the attack that results in Peggy becoming Captain Carter.

Col. John Flynn: Bradley Whitford previously played this military officer in One-Shot: Agent Carter, and he's back to act sexist toward Peggy in What If…? after she becomes Captain Carter. Don't worry, he eventually stops trying to hold her back from winning the war just because she's a woman… but of course he then takes all the credit for her success. Typical.

The Red Skull: Hydra supervillain Johann Schmidt, a.k.a. the Red Skull, has already gone through some recasting in the MCU. Initially played by Hugo Weaving in The First Avenger, the role was then taken on by Ross Marquand for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. In What If…? Marquand returns to once again wreak havoc on Marvel romance, as Red Skull is the reason why Captain Carter and Steve Rogers are ripped apart by time. How rude.

Arnim Zola: Yes, that is Toby Jones voicing Hydra scientist Arnim Zola, reprising the role he's played throughout two Captain America movies as well as the Agent Carter series. He must be getting used to this character by now.

Dum Dum Dugan: Timothy Aloysius Cadwallader "Dum Dum" Dugan is the Howling Commando who is most seen throughout the MCU. And Neal McDonough returns to voice the character in animation after playing him in in Captain America: The First Avenger, Agent Carter, the One-Shot: Agent Carter short, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Talk about a loyal soldier!

Nick Fury: No one does Nick Fury like Samuel L. Jackson, so it's a good thing he's back to voice the Avengers organizer in What If…? He only shows up at the very end of the premiere, but expect him to play a major role throughout the season.

Clint Barton, a.k.a Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner is also back to voice the iconic archer in animation. And just like with Fury, expect him to return after his short appearance in the premiere.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: