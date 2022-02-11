Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and the rest are leaving the streaming platform.

This is truly the end of Netflix's era of Marvel shows.

The rights to these projects are reverting back to Disney as Netflix's license has ended, though Disney has not made any announcements regarding premiere dates. EW reached out to Disney for comment.

Fans first began noticing a note attached to the start of these shows on Netflix that read, "This show is available until March 1st." No other information was given, but EW independently confirmed the shows will be leaving at midnight on March 1.

Marvel's Defenders Marvel's 'The Defenders' is leaving Netflix on March 1. | Credit: Netflix

The age of The Defenders of Hell's Kitchen began in 2015 with the premiere of Daredevil, which starred Charlie Cox as the titular masked hero. This was followed by Jessica Jones, starring Krysten Ritter; Luke Cage, starring Mike Colter; Iron Fist, starring Finn Jones; The Punisher, starring Jon Bernthal, who appeared as the title character in season 2 of Daredevil; and an Avengers-like team-up miniseries called The Defenders.

A deal was struck between Disney, which owns Marvel Studios, and Netflix to expand the scope of the MCU with multiple series that were connected to the movies. All the shows, however, were abruptly canceled starting in 2018 as Disney shifted its focus to developing its own Marvel shows for the Disney+ streaming platform.

002_gt_103_unit_05488r4-(1) Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Finn Jones' Danny Rand, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, and Mike Colter's Luke Cage in 'The Defenders.' | Credit: Sarah Shatz/Netflix

It was presumed at the time that the age of the Defenders shows was over, but these characters have received newfound attention this past year. Vincent D'Onofrio, who played Daredevil villain Kingpin, reprised his role for Disney+ series Hawkeye, which officially brought him into the MCU. Shortly after that reveal, Cox returned as Daredevil for a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As a result, Daredevil found its way back on Netflix's top 10 streaming chart for a time. Nielsen ratings also confirmed fans were actively rewatching the show following the MCU reveals.

Cox now feels hopeful that there will be more opportunities to play Daredevil in Disney's MCU moving forward. He even admitted in an interview, "I know a little bit — not a huge amount — but a little bit."

It's unclear what the future holds for these shows, but perhaps they will find a new home on Disney+.

