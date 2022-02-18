Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars on Midge and Susie's 'womance': 'We want to make it Lucy and Ethel'

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Forget Team Joel and Team Lenny — the real relationship to be rooting for on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is Midge and Susie's.

In the latest installment of EW's Around the Table video series, Alex Borstein (Susie) says she and costar Rachel Brosnahan (Midge) "both feel pretty strongly that the real romance of the show is in fact a 'womance.' Midge and Susie, the Smidge of it all, are really the coolest relationship on television right now."

The unfiltered dynamic duo will pick up where they left off in season 4, which launches Friday on Amazon Prime Video. "It's like [some fans] want to turn it into The Bachelorette somehow, but we will not let them," Borstein adds. "We want to make it Lucy and Ethel."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' | Credit: Christopher Saunders/Amazon Prime Video

When last we saw Midge, she'd just been fired as Shy Baldwin's opening act for outing the musician in her standup routine. And she was left on the tarmac without a clue that her trusty agent Susie gambled away her earnings from the gig.

"This is a real make-it-or-break-it moment for Midge," Brosnahan says. "She's quite literally watching her career, or her hopes and dreams of it, fly away in a plane, and she's going to have to figure it out. She and Susie are going to have to do it together."

The pair are left to "rebuild," says Borstein. "Not just trying to restack the Legos into the same shape, but to let go of the instructions and see what we can create."

While Midge figures out what rebuilding means for her, she depends on the support of Susie and her ex-husband, Joel (Michael Zegen).

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' | Credit: Amazon Prime Video

"[Susie and Joel] both love Midge in a way; we both seriously protect her," Borstein says. "But we also both are trying to make these careers for ourselves when we really don't know what the f--- we're doing. So we're treading water, we're scrambling, and we're not sure if we can cash the checks that our mouths are writing — but we're continuing to write them."

With the Mrs. Maisel ensemble all back in New York after a season of Midge and Susie on tour, characters on all sides of Midge's life are interacting in ways they haven't before.

"If you want some interesting scoop," Borstein jokes while pointing to herself and Zegen, "the real 'will-they-won't-they' is these two right here."

Watch the video above for more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: