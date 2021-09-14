Watch Tony Stark and Erik Killmonger team up in What If…? sneak peek

Marvel's multiversal animated series switches up a key moment from the movie that started it all.

By Sydney Bucksbaum
September 14, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT
Advertisement

What If...? (Marvel TV series)

Erik Killmonger is one of the most compelling and tragic villains to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But what if Michael B. Jordan's iconic character was given a different path thanks to a chance encounter? Would he still become a bad guy? We're about to find out in Marvel's What If...?

EW has an exclusive first look at this week's episode of the Disney+ animated series, which asks the question, "What if Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark?" Episode 6 explores a new timeline in which the Black Panther villain (voiced by Jordan), while on a deep-cover assignment inside the Ten Rings terrorist organization, discovers and foils the plan to assassinate Tony Stark (voiced by Mick Wingert in What If…?) via the attack depicted in the first Iron Man movie — the same attack that resulted in Stark making his first Iron Man suit.

Erik Killmonger (voiced by Michael B. Jordan) in 'What If…?'
| Credit: Marvel Studios

Judging by how the past five episodes have altered the paths of the MCU in surprising and far-reaching ways, there's no telling where this story is going. But a Killmonger-Stark team-up? That's bound to be epic.

Check out the video above to get a sneak peek at the episode. New episodes of What If…? release Wednesdays on Disney+.

Related content:

What If...? (Marvel TV series)

type
  • TV Show
rating
genre
network
  • Disney+
`

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com