Watch Tony Stark and Erik Killmonger team up in What If…? sneak peek
Marvel's multiversal animated series switches up a key moment from the movie that started it all.
Erik Killmonger is one of the most compelling and tragic villains to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But what if Michael B. Jordan's iconic character was given a different path thanks to a chance encounter? Would he still become a bad guy? We're about to find out in Marvel's What If...?
EW has an exclusive first look at this week's episode of the Disney+ animated series, which asks the question, "What if Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark?" Episode 6 explores a new timeline in which the Black Panther villain (voiced by Jordan), while on a deep-cover assignment inside the Ten Rings terrorist organization, discovers and foils the plan to assassinate Tony Stark (voiced by Mick Wingert in What If…?) via the attack depicted in the first Iron Man movie — the same attack that resulted in Stark making his first Iron Man suit.
Judging by how the past five episodes have altered the paths of the MCU in surprising and far-reaching ways, there's no telling where this story is going. But a Killmonger-Stark team-up? That's bound to be epic.
Check out the video above to get a sneak peek at the episode. New episodes of What If…? release Wednesdays on Disney+.
