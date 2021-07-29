Hasbro unveils new figurines for Marvel's What If…?, including Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa Star-Lord
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an endless opportunity of storytelling and jaw-dropping moments, and Marvel and Disney+ are expanding upon the tens of thousands of "What if?" questions many pose about the MCU by literally asking: What if…?
The upcoming animated anthology series, premiering on Wednesday, August 11 at Disney+, will allow imaginations to run wild. It comes after Loki's spectacular first season run and is based on the comic book series of the same name, one in which T'Challa is also Star-Lord and Peggy Carter holds a British Captain America shield, and many other characters are flipping the scripts on their well-established MCU movies as well. The show features the late Chadwick Boseman in his final Marvel appearance, and he's joined by several familiar faces from the MCU, like Hayley Atwell as Carter, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and Karen Gillan as Nebula.
Fans will have to wait another week to see the reimagined returns of these MCU legends, but the new Hasbro Legends figurines based on the show are available to buy right now. The collection includes T'Challa Star-Lord, Captain Carter, Zombie Hunter Spidey, Doctor Strange Supreme, and Heist Nebula. Plus, Hasbro is launching a Sylvie figurine from Loki in conjunction, and collectors can piece together the figurine for What If…? narrator The Watcher, voiced by Jeffrey Wright, by gathering all six of its parts from the aforementioned characters' boxes.
Buy it! Marvel Hasbro Legends What If…? T'Challa Star-Lord, $22.99 at amazon.com
Hasbro combined the characters of T'Challa and Star-Lord seamlessly, with the figurine wearing Star-Lord's iconic purple jacket and holding his signature blaster. Peggy Carter wears the British flag proudly on her chest while holding a Union Jack-version of Captain America's shield, and Zombie Hunter Spidey has Doctor Strange's Cloak of Levitation on his back.
The What If…? Nebula looks drastically different from the character from past MCU movies with blonde hair, but it's Doctor Strange Supreme that remains the most mysterious of all. The back of Doctor Strange Supreme's figurine box promises a tragic storyline where "an unforeseen event changes Steven Strange's perspective on life" and "the path he chooses is one filled with even darker magic."
A Zombie Captain America is available, too, while Steve Rogers in the What If…? universe is injured and fights in the Hydra Stomper armor created by Howard Stark (also shoppable now). Take a detailed look at all the figurines below (all available on Amazon), and start streaming What If…? on Wednesday, August 11 at Disney+.
Related Items
Marvel Hasbro Legends 'What If…?' T'Challa Star-Lord
Marvel Hasbro Legends 'What If…?' Zombie Captain America
Marvel Hasbro Legends 'What If…?' Captain Carter
Marvel Hasbro Legends 'What If…?' Zombie Hunter Spidey
Buy it! $19.99 at amazon.com
Marvel Hasbro Legends 'What If…?' Doctor Strange Supreme
Marvel Hasbro Legends 'What If…?' Heist Nebula
Marvel Hasbro Legends 'What If…?' Hydra Stomper
Buy it! $52.99 at amazon.com
Marvel Hasbro Legends 'Loki' Sylvie
Related content:
- Hasbro unveils new figurines for Marvel's What If…?, including Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa Star-Lord
- Walmart has incredible deals on laptops and tablets perfect for both work and play
- How to get Peacock Premium for free right before the Tokyo Olympics
- Before you head back to the office or school, snag some of this wearable tech for up to 33% off