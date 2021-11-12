Hawkeye premieres Nov. 24, and thus has the most substantive preview. The extended clip includes a couple scenes between Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and his new protégée Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Though Clint claims he's "not a role model to anyone," Kate looks up to him and declares, "We're in this together." Then viewers are treated to a nearly unbroken scene of the two archers hotwiring a car as they escape from the Tracksuit Mafia; riding in the car, Kate shoots some of Clint's trick arrows from the first time, which range from exploding projectiles to… plungers? The scene should be familiar to anyone who's read the Hawkeye comic by Matt Fraction and David Aja, which the show's cast and producers have told EW was a major touchpoint for the adaptation.

Looking further into the future, the sizzle reel offers a look at Moon Knight, which stars Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, a former Marine dealing with dissociative identity disorder and the temptations of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Isaac uses two different voices in the clip, probably symbolizing different personalities of Marc's: A high-pitched, quasi-British voice-over says, "I can't tell the difference between my waking life and dreams," while a deeper intonation says, "The voice in your head… it devours you."

Disney+ Day Oscar Isaac stars as Marc Spector, a man with a lot on his mind, in 'Moon Knight' | Credit: Disney+

She-Hulk stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a self-described "normal lawyer" with the ability to transform into a jolly green giant. Thankfully, her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) is on hand to give her tips about transformations "triggered by anger and fear." There are no close-ups of Jen's She-Hulk form, but there are a couple that stop just below her neck.

Disney+ Day Disney+ Day showed a glimpse of Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk, but stopped short of her green face | Credit: Disney+

Ms. Marvel is the story of Kamala Khan, and newcomer Iman Vellani will star as the first Muslim superhero to headline her own solo Marvel comic. This preview makes clear that, as in the comics, Kamala idolizes Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, and seeks to emulate her once she acquires her own superhero powers. (A brief shot of Kamala getting struck by a colorful wave effect suggests her origin may be similar to the Terrigen Mists that catalyzed her in the comics, although the Inhumans are much less significant in the MCU than they were in Marvel comics circa 2014.) This bit was more awkward in the comics since Carol used to wear quite revealing costumes back in the day; here we just see Kamala trying on the full-body armor that Brie Larson's Carol sports in the movies. Kamala's own iconic costume, which features the classic Ms. Marvel lightning bolt alongside a blue jumper and red scarf, is nowhere to be seen — yet.

"It's not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world," Kamala says.

"Maybe now they do," her friend responds.

Disney+ Day Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) tries on her idol Captain Marvel's costume in first look at 'Ms. Marvel' | Credit: Disney+

Those are the shows that are far enough along in production to clip, but the sizzle reel ends with a peek at other Disney+ Marvel shows in development: I Am Groot, a series of original shorts about the upbringing of the beloved title character; Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is written and directed by James Gunn and likely some kind of homage to the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special; What If…? season 2; Echo, which will star Alaqua Cox as the titular deaf character, who will first be introduced in Hawkeye; Loki season 2; X-Men '97; Spider-Man: Freshman Year, a new cartoon about Peter Parker's early days modeled after the look of the character's early comics; Ironheart, which stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a young genius who builds the most advanced suit of armor since Tony Stark; Agatha: House of Harkness, which brings back Kathryn Hahn as her breakout WandaVision character; Armor Wars; Marvel Zombies, an expansion of that one episode of What If…? and the popular comics; and Secret Invasion. The last of those, named after a comic story line where shapeshifting Skrulls invade the Earth, comes with a brief shot of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) without his trademark eyepatch. It's also set to have Ben Mendelsohn reprise his role as the Skrull Talos.

Moon Knight and She-Hulk are both set to hit Disney+ in 2022, while Ms. Marvel is specifically slotted for summer 2022. X-Men '97 will arrive in 2023, and the rest are just described as coming "soon."

