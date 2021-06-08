Every Marvel TV show ranked, from Inhumans to WandaVision

15. Iron Fist

Let’s set aside for a moment some of the obvious things that were strange about Iron Fist, like the fact that Danny Rand (Finn Jones) was single-handedly the most annoying superhero of Marvel TV thus far yet for some reason he was being made to be the predestined white savior of the world. Also setting aside for a moment the controversial choice to center a story that was very much inspired by Asian cultures around a white guy. Bottom line, if you’re going to have a martial arts action show, you better make sure the martial arts part looks cool. From Danny to Colleen (Jessica Henwick) to Bakuto (Ramón Rodríguez), you can see the actors actively thinking about every punch and kick to the point it was very clearly choreography. The illusion of television-making was broken, and the second season didn’t do much to improve that. The two-minute-long trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was by far better than anything this show was able to pull off. Danny’s only saving grace was the ability to pull off something so ridiculous and cool as “gun-fu” (i.e. channeling his mystical energy into his guns to make magic guns). —Nick Romano