The spoof Broadway production teased in Hawkeye will soon become a reality, just like composers Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman wanted.

Hopefully Marvel fans are ready for more superhero musical numbers, because what started as a brief joke on the Hawkeye TV series is now becoming a reality. Disney Parks announced on Thursday that Rogers: The Musical will actually be staged as a "short one-act musical" at Disney California Adventure later this year.

The Disney Parks Twitter account released a short teaser video in which a woman dressed as Peggy Carter (though it doesn't appear to actually be Hayley Atwell) picks up a playbill for Rogers: The Musical and walks up to a marquee labeled "Coming Soon." The account promises that further details will be coming in the future.

The first episode of Hawkeye found Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) taking his family to see a Broadway homage to the Avengers and groaning at the inaccuracies. Rogers: The Musical was a creative way for the show about Marvel's most human superhero to demonstrate how normal people in the MCU make sense of their lives. And even in that short initial snippet, it sounded like a legitimate Broadway production — probably because the music was composed by longtime Broadway veterans Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

At the end of the six-episode Disney+ series, a post-credits scene unveiled a full version of the song. But Shaiman and Wittman told EW at the time that they were eager to write a full version of the musical. Now it looks like they've finally gotten their chance.

"There are a million things that you could create in a Marvel musical, especially with Steve Rogers," Shaiman told EW in December 2021. "The fact that he exists in the '40s as well would allow us to write a whole lot of different genres, so the whole Marvel story would take place over decades. It would be a thrill to get to do that."

The use of Peggy in the teaser video certainly makes it seem like the musical will lean into Steve's origins in the World War II era.

Fans got a brief taste of what may be to come during a live staging of the number 'Save the City' from Rogers: The Musical performed at Marvel's D23 presentation last year.

