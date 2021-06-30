The Good, the Bart, and the Loki will make mischief on the streaming service.

Loki and Bart Simpson are teaming up for a Marvel-themed Disney+ short

Who's more mischievous, Loki or Bart Simpson?

Audiences will get a chance to find out when Marvel's God of Mischief teams up with Springfield's most-beloved troublemaker in a new Simpsons short on Disney+.

Disney announced Wednesday that The Good, the Bart, and the Loki will hit the streaming platform July 7.

The short follows Loki (voiced by Tom Hiddleston) as he's banished from Asgard and has to face off against his toughest opponents yet: the Simpsons and Springfield's mightiest heroes. Loki teams up with Bart in the crossover event, which promises to pay tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The animated version of Hiddleston's Loki — the charming trickster seen in such films as Thor and The Avengers, not to mention an eponymous Disney+ series — will appear alongside fan-favorite characters from The Simpsons.

This will mark the second in a series of Disney+ shorts that feature the Mouse House's most notable franchises and titles. The Star Wars-themed The Force Awakens From Its Nap previously featured Maggie Simpson.

The Simpsons: The Good, the Bart, and the Loki Key art for 'The Good, the Bart, and the Loki' | Credit: Disney+

Hiddleston previously told EW of his Asgardian alter ego, "Loki, as a character, has had such a broad and wide-ranging identity. He's always been a character that you could never put in a box, that you could never pin down, and I was really pleased that we were able to touch on that in the series."

Apparently that wide-ranging identity includes animated forms as well.