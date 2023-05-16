Marvel reveals fall release dates for Loki season 2 and Echo

Echo will also be Marvel's first Disney+ show to drop all episodes at the same time.

Two Marvel antiheroes are coming to Disney+ this fall.

At Disney's upfronts presentation in New York on Tuesday, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took the stage to tease some of Marvel's upcoming projects — and reveal a few release dates. Feige announced that Loki will return for season 2 on Oct. 6, while Echo, the Hawkeye spin-off starring Alaqua Cox, will debut Nov. 29.

Feige also revealed that for the first time, Echo will deviate from other Marvel projects and drop all of its episodes simultaneously. (So far, every other Marvel Disney+ series has streamed new episodes week to week.) Cox reprises her role from Hawkeye as deaf Indigenous hero Maya Lopez, and the show will follow her as she leaves New York City and returns to her hometown. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are reportedly reprising their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin.

Alaqua Cox as Echo; Tom Hiddleston as Loki Alaqua Cox as Echo; Tom Hiddleston as Loki | Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios (2)

Meanwhile, Loki marks another Marvel first, as the first show to get a second season. The new season will pick up where the first left off, as Tom Hiddleston's chaotic god travels through space and time. On stage, Feige teased the show's cast — including Owen Wilson, Ke Huy Quan, and Sophia Di Martino — but he made no mention of Kang actor Jonathan Majors, who filmed scenes for Loki season 2 but has been embroiled in controversy since being arrested in March after an alleged domestic dispute.

For more Marvel release dates, see EW's full list here — including Secret Invasion, The Marvels, and more.

