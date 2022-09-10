Your favorite '80s kid Ke Huy Quan joins Marvel's Loki

From Indiana Jones to The Goonies to Everything Everywhere All at Once and now to the MCU, the 51-year-old actor has had quite the career.

For someone who's been out of the spotlight for 25 years, Ke Huy Quan is having quite a 2022 in Hollywood.

Following his winning turn opposite Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once this year, the actor has joined the cast of Loki season 2, it was revealed at D23 on Saturday. He'll play an employee of the Time Variance Authority in the season, which picks up right after the events of season 1.

After joining Loki star Tom Hiddleston and the rest of the cast onstage, Quan, who came to fame as a child playing Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, cracked, "Is this not the Indiana Jones panel?" Just moments before, the Indiana Jones 5 trailer debuted on the very same stage.

Ke Huy Quan attends the premiere of "Everything Everywhere All At Once" at the Paramount Theatre during the South By Southwest Conference And Festival on March 11, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/WireImage; (L-R): Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sophia Di Martino in Marvel Studios' LOKI, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved. Ke Huy Quan; Tom Hiddleston on 'Loki'. | Credit: Gary Miller/WireImage; Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Quan was one of the 1980s' most recognizable child stars thanks to his turns as both Short Round and Data in The Goonies. But prior to EEAAO, the actor had not appeared onscreen since the 1997 Taiwanese action film Red Pirate. "It was not until the year 2018, when Crazy Rich Asians came out, [that] the idea of getting back to my roots started percolating in my head, and I decided to get back into acting," Quan told EW in February. "So I called a friend who is an agent, and I said, 'Hey would you like to rep me?' and this is decades without an agent. He says yes. Two weeks later, I got this call about this project [that stars] Michelle Yeoh. I was like, oh my God! I mean, Michelle is the reason why I'm even thinking about getting back into acting in the first place."

Well, he couldn't have asked for a better training ground than a mind-bending, dimension-hopping, variant-laden project like EEAAO. Loki's Scepter has nothing on Jamie Lee Curtis' hotdog fingers.

