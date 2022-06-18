Martin Lawrence jokes he'll make Eddie Murphy pay for their kids' wedding

Father of the Bride, but make it Martin.

Martin Lawrence is already making plans for a potential real-life Father of the Bride situation.

The Bad Boys star joked with Jimmy Kimmel that if his daughter Jasmin ends up marrying Eddie Murphy's son Eric, he knows how he'll play it when it comes to the wedding.

"Imma try to get Eddie to pay for it," Lawrence, 57, said on Friday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Martin Lawrence; Eddie Murphy Martin Lawrence; Eddie Murphy | Credit: Arnold Turner/Getty for BET; Michael Kovac/Getty for Niche Imports

Kimmel, 54, asked if the famous offspring could produce "some kind of comedy super-baby," but Martin said he and Murphy haven't really discussed the situation.

"We kind of just stay out of their business and let them do their own thing and respect their thing," he said of his Boomerang costar.

Jasmine, 25, and Eric, 32, went public with their relationship in an Instagram post in June 2021.

Lawrence also used his time on Kimmel's show to discuss BET+'s Martin: The Reunion special, which premiered Thursday.

"It felt so good to see the cast again and to get back together after all those years," he said.

He also revealed the inspiration for Sheneneh Jenkins, his famously feisty female character. "She's actually my sisters and my nieces," he said. "Sheneneh is a strong Black young lady, and she don't take no stuff."

Alas, Sheneneh didn't make an appearance in the 90-minute Martin reunion, but the special did feature a montage of Lawrence's favorite moments, along with a collection of Gina's (Tisha Campbell) best clips, and a breezy appearance by In Living Color alum Tommy Davidson.

You can also see what the cast of Martin has been up to over the past 25 years in EW's story catching up with the sitcom's stars.

Watch Lawrence's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.