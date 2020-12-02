From The Ring to Virgin River, the roles of Martin Henderson

Henderson was already on Shonda Rhimes' radar — he had shot a pilot for her years earlier — when he was cast as a sexy surgeon in this short-running series that was unfortunately nicknamed "Grey's Anatomy on an island" by irascible TV critics back in the day. "When I first sat down with Shonda and she pitched me the idea, I actually thought it was going to address in a more profound ways the polarizing issue of socialized medicine," Henderson recalls. "It was really interesting because you basically took these first-world doctors and then plop them into the jungle, into a treacherous, dangerous environment. So already you have a bunch of people that are looking for some kind of excitement. But after the show got picked up, there was a change at the top of ABC and there was definitely a shift in what they wanted the project to be. It ceased to become something that was a little more politically relevant and thought-provoking. They wanted it to be this romantic, colorful, warm, bright, tropical escape on Wednesday nights with pretty doctors doing cool stuff and having affairs. I don't think it ever got a chance to be what was supposed to be."