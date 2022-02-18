Cast of Martin to say 'Wazzup, wazzup, wazzuuuuuup!' to 30th anniversary reunion

Can you believe it will be 30 years since Martin — the slapstick Fox sitcom starring Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, and Tichina Arnold — debuted on TV? The cast couldn't let that milestone pass without getting together for a good, old-fashioned sitcom reunion, in the vein of pretty much every show that's ever aired.

The reunion special will air on BET+ and will be hosted by comedian and actor Affion Crockett, with appearances from Lawrence, Campbell, Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II who played one of Martin's best friends, Cole, as well as unnamed special guests.

Sadly, Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Martin's other best friend Tommy passed away in 2016 at age 52.

MARTIN The cast of 'Martin' | Credit: Everett Collection

"To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing," Lawrence says. "I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special."

Like other sitcom reunions, this one comes with a bit of past baggage, namely the tensions between Lawrence and Campbell, which came to a head in the fifth and final season of Martin. In 1997, Campbell sued Lawrence and the producers of the show for "repeated and escalating sexual harassment, sexual battery, verbal abuse and related threats," according to PEOPLE.

As a result, Campbell was absent for the majority of that season's episodes until HBO Studios settled the lawsuit. She then appeared in the series finale, though she and Lawrence never shared a scene. Lawrence reportedly decided to "walk away" from the show after Campbell's lawsuit.

Campbell and Lawrence, however, later reconciled, with Campbell confirming in early 2020 that she was "so glad that we're in a good place right now." Lawrence echoed the sentiment on Instagram, posting a throwback photo of one of TV's greatest couples, Martin and Gina, with the caption: "Regardless of the past or any misrepresentation of it in the press, I have nothin' but love for Tisha then and now. We are good and always will be!"

"Martin is one of the most beloved sitcoms in our community, both because it is hugely entertaining and because it played a pivotal role in changing the narrative of Black voices in entertainment and in culture through the portrayal of young, ambitious Black leads and healthy Black relationships," said Scott Mills, CEO of BET. "Decades later, that representation is still just as important, which is why we're so excited to honor a series that put Black culture front and center on our platform that embraces Black culture everyday."

Taping will take place Feb. 20 and will launch on BET+ later this year. In the meantime, fans can get ready for the reunion by re-watching all five seasons of Martin now on BET+.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.