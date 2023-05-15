“To be on the cover at my age was a challenge," Stewart told Today. "And I think I met the challenge.”

Martha Stewart is going back to her roots as the newest cover model for Sports Illustrated.

During an appearance on the Today show, the 81-year-old lifestyle guru revealed that she'll be making history as the oldest cover star of the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Her fellow cover girls include Megan Fox, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader.

Stewart unveiled the very first images of the photo shoot on Today, saying, "To be on the cover at my age was a challenge, and I think I met the challenge."

She added, "It's odd to go to an island and get changed into nine different bathing suits in one day in front of all those people." But it turned out more than okay in the end — perhaps because this wasn't her first time posing for the camera.

Though best known for her work as an entrepreneur, TV personality, and cookbook author, Martha Stewart got her start in the industry as a model, appearing in TV commercials and national campaigns for luxury brands like Chanel.

Stewart was working at age 15, but began to really take the job seriously as a Barnard University undergraduate. "[Modeling] put me through college and paid for everything," Stewart said on Today. "I went from 50 cents an hour babysitting to 50 dollars an hour posing. It was great."

Stewart sees this return to modeling as a "testament to good living." When she got the call in November for a swimsuit photo shoot set for January, she made a few active changes to prepare. "I didn't starve myself, but I didn't eat any bread or pasta for a couple of months," she explained. She also started doing pilates "every other day." Overall, though, it wasn't a difficult transition because Stewart says she already prioritizes a "good diet, good exercise, and healthy skincare."

Still in the Mother's Day spirit, Stewart recalled that a major source of inspiration has always been her own mother, who she says continued to wear a two-piece bathing suit after having four kids. "I think all of us should think about good living, successful living, and not about aging," Stewart said. "The whole aging thing is so boring."

Those who keep an eye on Stewart's Instagram activity already know that she never lets age hold her back. In fact, among the Sports Illustrated pictures, Stewart even recreated her famous pool pout.

