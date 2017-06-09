Married...with Children: Where are they now?

David Faustino was 13 years old, with a little over that many film and TV appearances under his belt, when he signed on to play Al and Peggy's son Bud Bundy in 1987. Since Married…with Children ended 20 years ago, he's racked up dozens of credits in film and TV, including appearances in episodes of Modern Family, Entourage, and Bones. He has done extensive voice acting, most notably playing the character Mako in both the video game and TV series The Legend of Korra from 2012-2014 and voicing Dagur in Netflix's Dragons: Race to the Edge from 2015-2018. In 2009, he created and starred in his own web series, Star-ving, which was loosely based on his life and on which all three of his main Married…with Children costars appeared.