The Bravo reality star is requesting "much needed privacy during this period of mourning."

Quad Webb, a cast member on the long-running Bravo reality series Married to Medicine, is mourning the death of her 3-year-old great-niece, who drowned in the backyard pool of her Atlanta-area home earlier this month.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a representative for the TV personality and former medical sales representative requested "much needed privacy during this period of mourning as Quad is taking time to grieve with her family."

Cobb County police confirmed to EW that officers responded to reports of a child drowning in Marietta, Ga., on July 7. After being taken to a nearby hospital, the girl was pronounced dead. According to a police report obtained by WSB-TV in Atlanta, the pool belongs to Webb and the child was identified as Aryanna "Ari" Rice, the daughter of Webb's niece from Memphis, Tamica Webb. The police report said the child was at the home for a month-long visit and listed the drowning as a tragic accident.

Quad Webb

A representative for Webb didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment Monday.

Webb has been a fixture on Married to Medicine since the series debuted in 2013, and she is expected to return for the upcoming 10th season. Previous seasons also featured appearances from her 7-year-old nephew Mason, whom Webb took a hand in raising after the death of her brother Quentin in 2020.

Webb publicly welcomed baby Ari into her life earlier that year, in the wake of her divorce from Dr. Gregory Lunceford. She subsequently released a statement clarifying that Ari was not her adopted daughter, and that Webb and mother were part of "the village" helping to raise the child.

Webb celebrated Ari's third birthday earlier this year in a touching Instagram post. "Wow, I can't believe my baby is 3 years old today!" she wrote. "I remember you falling to sleep laying on my chest. You absolutely stole my heart from the moment I saw you; Ari you're so special to me and I'm grateful to be apart of your life!"

