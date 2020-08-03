Married at First Sight will outlive us all: Lifetime orders 6 more seasons

Married at First Sight type TV Show

The year is 2023.

Who knows what the world will look like? Will President Trump be preparing for a state-mandated third term? Will we have discovered Covid-19's long-term side effects include telepathy with alpacas?

Here is something we know for sure: Lifetime will still be airing episodes of Married at First Sight. The cable network just ordered six more seasons, extending its top-rated series through season 17. The show features singles paired up by a relationship expert who get married the first time they meet, then go on a honeymoon, and then live together for eight weeks before deciding whether or not to stay hitched. The network typically airs two seasons a year.

Lifetime also announced a spin-off: Married at First Sight: Unmatchables. The new show will tackle tough-to-help singles, giving less-desirable Married at First Sight applicants a physical and personality crash course makeover courtesy of Pastor Calvin Robertson and Dr. Viviana Coles before they embark on their reality TV shotgun marriages.

"Each season we see so many amazing, complex and charming people that apply for the main show, but we simply can’t match everyone," said Gena McCarthy, executive VP of programming, Lifetime Unscripted. "Unmatchables allows these people a shot at love following our expert-led interventions and transformations."

Season 11 of Married at First Sight is currently airing Wednesdays on Lifetime and averaging 1.7 million viewers.

