Watch Maroon 5's Adam Levine surprise nurse with cash on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Adam Levine helped Jimmy Kimmel spread the love to health care workers this week.

On Thursday's at-home episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Maroon 5 frontman joined the late-night host in surprising Samantha Brown, a nurse at a Connecticut-based assisted living facility, with $10,000 for herself and food delivery gift cards for every nurse in her department.

"Say hello to my dear friend, Adam Levine, who I hear you enjoy," Kimmel told Brown. He also urged her to share any Levine "fantasies" she's had with Levine, but that wasn't happening. She just said how much she missed him on The Voice with Blake Shelton. "You know, I miss him, too," he said, "as much as I really don't like to admit it."

This is probably the last we're going to see of Levine for a while, since Maroon 5 announced on Friday that their 2020 concert tour, which would've run from May 30-Sep. 17, will now be postponed to 2021. Levine had previously teamed with Kimmel to go undercover as a meter man to help spread the word about the shows.

"We want everyone to take care of themselves this summer and we really look forward to being back out with all our fans healthy and happy next year," Levine said in a statement.

