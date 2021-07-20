Marla Gibbs 'doing great' after appearing to pass out during Hollywood Walk of Fame speech

Marla Gibbs is "doing great" after she appeared to pass out mid-speech during her ceremony to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In a moment that concerned fans watching via live stream, the 90-year-old actress closed her eyes and stopped speaking while giving the address on Tuesday. Her son hurried onstage and supported her while he encouraged nearby staff to get her a chair. After sitting down for a moment in the 88-degree heat, Gibbs received an encouraging cheer from the audience. The live stream ended while Gibbs continued to recover.

Fortunately, a rep for the actress, whose notable roles include Florence Johnston on The Jeffersons, and Mary Jenkins on 227, told EW the legend got overheated but is "doing great" and had a "great time at the after-party."

Marla Gibbs Marla Gibbs | Credit: Walk of Fame/YouTube

Gibbs took photographs and did interviews with national and local media afterward, Ana Martinez, producer for the Walk of Fame, told EW.

Before her speech was cut short, Gibbs thanked fellow actress Tisha Campbell and producer Norman Lear, who both gave speeches before she took the stage.

Marla Gibbs Norman Lear, Marla Gibbs, and Tisha Campbell | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"It's only because of you that they know me," Gibbs said to Lear, who created The Jeffersons. "Thank you so much. And thank you to all of you who have been fans of The Jeffersons and 227. We love you and it's because you watched us that we were able to excel, and I'm able to be here today. Thank you. And I want to give special thanks to my daughter and my grandson for all the hard work that went into putting this event together."

As Gibbs opened her speech, she also shared the memory of attending the Walk of Fame ceremony for former Jeffersons costar Isabel Sanford back in 2004. You can watch Gibbs' Walk of Fame ceremony below: