Mark Wahlberg takes you inside his business in new docuseries: 'It's a f---ing s---show'

Mark Wahlberg seems to have it all. He's juggling a successful acting career, a bunch of different businesses, and a loving family. But if you ask him, "It's a f---ing s--- show."

EW has your exclusive first look at the trailer for Wahlberg's new HBO Max docuseries, Wahl Street (premiering April 15), which takes viewers inside his diverse ventures. They include his clothing line Municipal, his fitness franchise F45, his restaurant chain Wahlburgers, and his production company Unrealistic Ideas.

The six-episode series explores how Wahlberg never stops working and dealing, even during a global pandemic, as he attempts to "maintain and expand his vast portfolio." And lest you forget who helmed Entourage, his new show "will also introduce the cast of colorful characters that make up Wahlberg's real-life entourage."

Wahl Street is executive-produced by Wahlberg along with Stephen Levinson, Archie Gips, and Sarah Skibitzke, with Carolina Saavedra as co-executive producer.

Watch the trailer below.