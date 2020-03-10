Mark Wahlberg docuseries Wahl Street coming to HBO Max

Mark Wahlberg is both a businessman and business, man.

HBO Max has ordered an eight-episode docuseries that chronicles how the rapper-turned-actor juggles his entertainment career with his many other business ventures. Not only that, but the show has a very so bad that it's good title: Wahl Street. How punny!

According to the WarnerMedia streaming service, each episode "will follow Wahlberg as he navigates his expansive business portfolio, spanning all sectors of commerce ranging from a line of activewear, all-natural, high-performance sports nutrition supplements, television and film production companies, and even a Chevrolet dealership." Along the way, Wahl Street will show entrepreneurs pitching Wahlberg and hopefully impart some life lessons through his successes and failures.

Image zoom WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Mark Wahlberg attends the premiere of Netflix's "Spenser Confidential" at Regency Village Theatre on February 27, 2020 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

“We’re documenting the ups, the downs, the hits and the misses. It’s all the real stuff that’s happening while I’m growing my businesses,” said Wahlberg in the press release. “We’re pulling back the curtain and hopefully it’s an opportunity to inspire other entrepreneurs.”

Of course, this isn't the first time that the Spenser Confidential star's life has served as fodder for a television series. HBO's long-running bro comedy Entourage, which Wahlberg executive produced, was loosely inspired by his journey, too. HBO Max promises that Wahl Street will introduce viewers to "the cast of colorful characters that make up Wahlberg's real-life entourage." In other words, Turtle is out and Donnie "Donkey" Carroll is in (we hope).

Wahl Street — which started production in December — is executive produced by Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, Archie Gips, and Liz Bronstein. There is no word yet on a premiere date.

