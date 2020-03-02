HBO brings a dramatic double dose of Mark Ruffalo in I Know This Much Is True teaser

HBO is giving us two Mark Ruffalos for the price of one.

In the first teaser trailer for I Know This Much Is True, a six-part limited series from Derek Cianfrance (The Place Beyond the Pines), the Avengers star previews his performances in both lead roles, Dominick Birdsey and his mentally ill twin brother Thomas.

Based on the book by author Wally Lamb, the series follows Dominick, a housepainter in Connecticut, as he's forced to take care of Thomas, a paranoid schizophrenic, when he harms himself. The dilemma forces Dominick to confront his past, which holds dark memories he's suppressed for years. First Reformed‘s Philip Ettinger will play younger versions of Dominik and Thomas.

Having recently wrapped the bulk of his Marvel duties with Avengers: Endgame, Ruffalo is coming off of playing attorney Rob Bilott in Todd Haynes' Dark Waters who took on the DuPont corporation for polluting a West Virginian town, causing a series of deaths.

I Know This Much Is True features Rosie O'Donnell, Kathryn Hahn, and Juliette Lewis, as well as Melissa Leo (The Fighter), Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife), Imogen Poots (Green Room), John Procaccino (A Most Violent Year), Rob Huebel (The Goldbergs), Aisling Franciosi (The Nightingale), and more.

HBO unveiled a first look at the show in January, but a premiere remained elusive. Now, we know I Know This Much Is True will debut on the network beginning April 27.

