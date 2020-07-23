Zack to the Future will feature untold stories from Gosselaar's time working on the hit Saturday morning series in conversation with Zack Morris is Trash creator Dashiell Driscoll.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar to finally watch Saved by the Bell and will document it on new podcast

Mark-Paul Gosselaar has never watched an episode of Saved by the Bell.

Say what? Gosselaar, who famously portrayed Zack Morris on the hit Saturday morning series, has never sat down to watch the comedy that made him a household name...until now.

Gosselaar has decided that it's finally time for him to take in every episode of the beloved show and document his reactions as part of a new podcast called Zack to the Future from Entercom's Cadence 13. The actor sought out none other than Dashiell Driscoll, of Zack Morris is Trash fame, to serve as his co-host on this journey.

“For years I have been asked by the dedicated fans of Saved by the Bell to revisit the show," Gosselaar said in a statement. "I couldn’t wrap my head around an idea that would keep the audience entertained and celebrate the beloved series we created over 30 years ago, mostly because I can't remember a thing about making it, and I am thrilled to say I have found the answer. As my co-host, Dashiell Driscoll will be my key to unlocking every door at Bayside, a key he assures me Zack Morris would've had. I haven’t watched a single episode in its entirety since I walked off the sets in 1993. It’s time to wheel that big television into class. Go Bayside!”

The first season of Zack to the Future, premiering on July 29, will breakdown each episode of the show's first season. Before Gosselaar returns to the halls of Bayside High for the first time, he’ll be reintroduced to the show and receive his course work/homework for the season from Driscoll.

Driscoll is an expert on all things Saved by the Bell, so much so that he was hired as a staff writer on Peacock's upcoming Saved by the Bell reboot.

"I would describe my experience as very surreal," Driscoll tells EW exclusively. "It's been a really amazing journey for me and I'm so happy to be on it. I thought just getting to make Zack Morris is Trash was such a cool and fun thing. But getting to write on the reboot with Tracy Wigfield as my fearless leader is an absolute dream come true. This is the TV writing I've always wanted to do. So imagine my excitement when the phone rings one day and Mark-Paul Gosselaar is asking me to do a podcast with him! I never could've imagined when I was a kid watching re-runs after school that it would lead to anything productive or fruitful for me. [laughs] But it really led to so many great opportunities years later."

Listen to the trailer for the podcast in full above.

