See Mark-Paul Gosselaar turn back into Zack Morris for Saved by the Bell reboot

Governor Morris, reporting for duty!
Mark-Paul Gosselaar has gone back to being a blond as he prepares to reprise the role that made him famous in the 1990s. For years, fans assumed Gosselaar was a blond after dyeing his hair to portray Zack Morris on the popular Saturday morning series Saved by the Bell.
Gosselaar showed off his fresh golden strands in a social media post on this week.
"One of these blondes is going be Zack Morris," he captioned a photo of himself standing next to his stylist.
Just days before his post, he showed off his natural brunette waves at the wrap party for his series mixed-ish alongside costar Tika Sumpter. Gosselaar is a series regular on the Freeform series, which just concluded its freshman season.
Gosselaar, who originally wasn't approached to appear in the reboot, will appear in at least three episodes of the NBC Peacock streaming service series as the now-governor of California.
A date for the show's debut has not yet been announced.
